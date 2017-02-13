I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 13 February 2017 13:18 CET

Multichoice clarifies reason to move Big Brother Naija to South Africa

Source: filmcontact.com

MultiChoice Nigeria has clarified its decision to move the Big Brother Nigeria house and film season two of the show in South Africa, which was met with a barrage of questions from 'unhappy' viewers in Nigeria.

The first season of the show was shot in Nigeria in 2006 and featured 12 Nigerian contestants, who lived in an isolated house to compete for a large cash prize worth over a million rand.

After 11 years MultiChoice Nigeria recently announced that the show would return for a second season, but the announcement was dampened by the broadcaster's decision to move the Big Brother house to SA.

According to a statement released by the Nigerian Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed's office, the minister had reportedly been inundated with a string of complaints from viewers over the broadcaster's decision. It has since been reported that this prompted an investigation into the decision to film the show outside Nigeria.

While that investigation continues, Multichoice Nigeria has told TshisaLIVE that economic difficulties in the country led to it using the existing Big Brother house situated in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"Both MultiChoice Nigeria and our customers are currently experiencing tough economic times which have forced us as a business to review our operations so we can continue to deliver the best entertainment value for our customers," a statement from the broadcaster read.

MultiChoice Nigeria also said the move ensured that the show's quality would not be compromised.

"Staging the show in a Big Brother facility that already exists, and has been specially built for such purposes – is not only cost-effective but has also allowed M-Net and Endemol to maintain the same excellent production values as with previous Big Brother editions whilst meeting tight timelines," it said.

The broadcaster also moved to reassure fans that the decision did not make the show any less Nigerian.

"Big Brother Nigeria is a proudly Nigerian show featuring Nigerians as housemates and the show is led by a Nigerian series director," the broadcaster added.

The show runs for 11 weeks with an eviction each week. The winner of the contest will be given N25 million and a brand new Kia Sorento SUV car.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

Do we want our voices to be silenced because we are too selfish to voice out our minds? The choice is in our own hands.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img