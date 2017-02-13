Music Video: Chris Shalom | My Beautifier [LIVE]

Worship is mostly about beholding the awesomeness of the Supreme One and when we begin to see the undistorted image of God, we can begin to see ourselves the way we are truly held in His eyes. The Golden Voice, Chris Shalom has crafted the perfect worship song that paints the perfect picture of our reflection looking through the eyes of God.

From the ”Worship in Every Place” series, comes the amazing work ‘My Beautifier’ by Chris Shalom. An alluring expression of the Zoe kind of life, which can only be given by the finished work of Jesus. It is the first release from the series and Chris Shalom has hinted that more should be expected in the course of the year.

Quite typical of the Golden Voice, it is a simple sing along worship song but laced with Afrocentric rhythm and an accentuated lead guitar. Also, one cannot undermine the essence of the background vocals.

“For Every Pain and for every shame, Jesus has brought a turn around. He is given you beauty for ashes and clothing you with a garment of praise.” – Chris Shalom

Directed by Marthins Harrison for MHFrame.

Watch video below:



Buy on iTunes:

http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1205063289

Connect:

Twitter: @shalom_chris

Instagram: @chrisshalom_thegoldenvoice