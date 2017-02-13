I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Audio Report | 13 February 2017 10:34 CET

New Music: Silassie - Rap god (Prod. By Hypelyrix) (Mixed By Tipcy)

By Jullie Jay-Kanz

Artistic wide reaching fast rapper Silassie promised to surprise Ghanaians with another astounding single and has duly fulfilled his promise with this new masterpiece christened “Rap God”

The multisyllabic rapper is widely known for his ability to spit rhymes over uptempo tracks with an uncanny ease.

Many have compared his style of rap to that of Ghana’s fastest rapper Sarkodie but the ” Back 2 Business Music” signee has debunked such criticisms.

Talking in an interview on Storm FM yesterday, Silassie elucidated that, eventhough he does not rap like Sarkodie, he believes he is the best rapper of our time and he Silassie is the next “face” after the Sarkcess Music frontliner.

Silassie says he takes inspiration from legendary tongue twisters including the likes of Bronx Native’s Percee P ,Lonnie O, Eminem, Krayzie Bone ,Busta Rymes

Rap god single was produced by hypelyrix and mixed by Tipcy.

Enjoy and share
Direct link (untagged)>>> https://m.audiomack.com/song/hellogh/silassie-rap-god-prod-by-hyperlyrixmp3

Audio Report

