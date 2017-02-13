Child Actor Rahim Banda Now In Secondary School – Tells Fans He Will Still Shoot Movies

Celebrated young Ghanaian actor, Rahim Banda, has revealed that movie fans might not get to see more of his movies this year – since he will be concentrating more on his academics in school.

However, the Peace Ambassador, in an interview with Ghanacreativearts.com (Nii Attractive) He said that though most of his time is going to be spent in school, he wouldn’t keep his fans in total darkness.

According to him, he will jump on few movies he will get the opportunity to shoot within the year.

“My fans should expect the best from me this year – not going to disappoint them in any way” he said. Rahim is in his first year at Ghana National.

You can click here to watch the exclusive video interview with Rahim Banda.