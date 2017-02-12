Metro 90.5FM, Glamossay hotel presents Red night Cappuccino party on Val’s Day

The hottest Radio station in Sunyani,capital town of the Brong-Ahafo and beyond, Metro 90.5FM in collaboration with Glamossay hotel is set to present 'Red Night Cappuccino Party' on Valentine’s Day.

The show which will be the second edition will be live on air from Glamossay hotel at Abesim, a suburb of Sunyani on Valentine’s Day – February 14.

Mr. Solomon Frimpong,General Manager of Metro 90.5FM, said the show will filled with lovers and merry makers to demonstrate their love to their partners,as the name goes as month of love and romance, he added.

"As the day has been adopted as National Chocolate Day in Ghana,we will distribute chocolate freely to people who will attend the show, also give out free cappuccino wine" he added.

He said,people will get photo ops and meet-and-greet with the faces of Metro FM Sunyani and Kumasi workers and other celebrities.

Mr. Solomon Frimpong said Side attractions are Music show, Dance show, Swimming and many more.

Tickets are already on sale at selected joints in Sunyani at Ghc15 respectively, he added.

The show begins at 12:00pm at the Glamossay hotel in Sunyani.

DJs on board are Dj Yaw B, Dr.Albert, Dj Edem and Dj Gerry Gee from Metro FM and other Djs from Kumasi Metro FM.