Abodie – Odo Nti ft Koo Ntakra (Prod by Rayne)

Koo Ntakra continues his featuring tour with another young and upcoming artist, as he jumps on this Hiplife fused afrobeat rhythm with Abodie.

Stick Empire front runner Abodie, is one of the new arts on block who combines his refreshing local dialect mixed with Twi beautifully on this piece he calls ‘Odo Nti’.

The Rayne produced song has the former Hitmaker champ on the chorus with Abodie dropping verses talking about how guys will go the extra length just to empress ladies all because of love