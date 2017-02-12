I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Audio Report | 12 February 2017 22:02 CET

Abodie – Odo Nti ft Koo Ntakra (Prod by Rayne)

By ModernGhana News Desk

Koo Ntakra continues his featuring tour with another young and upcoming artist, as he jumps on this Hiplife fused afrobeat rhythm with Abodie.

Stick Empire front runner Abodie, is one of the new arts on block who combines his refreshing local dialect mixed with Twi beautifully on this piece he calls ‘Odo Nti’.

The Rayne produced song has the former Hitmaker champ on the chorus with Abodie dropping verses talking about how guys will go the extra length just to empress ladies all because of love

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Audio Report

Do not worry it is perfict
By: Maya weichbrodt
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img