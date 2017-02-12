Zylofon Media to purchase Ghanaian entertainment content

Entertainment media outfit, Zylofon Media has announced that it has established an avenue to enable Ghanaian entertainment producers sell their products.

According to the entertainment company, content developers can now make their works available for purchase exclusively to the outfit.

A statement from Zylofon Media said it is targeting contents ranging from television shows, drama series, comedy shows, football, dance shows, reality TV shows, sitcoms, events, talk shows, movies and documentaries.

“Zylofon Media with this initiative, seeks to appreciate the work of developers; by exchanging value for their works.

"Zylofon Media sees the entertainment and creative arts industry as the new phase of entrepreneurship in Ghana and beyond hence aspires to invest its resources into this growing industry.

"Quality comes with a price; therefore, good contents merits, a greater value,” the statement said.

The company added that, “Zylofon Media is committed to a holistic production of ideal creative arts works that are domestically edible and seeks to transcend into the global arena.

"It firmly dwells on its philosophy, that, quality edible art works can be produced without lowering societal moral standards in a quest for commercial appeal.”

Apart from purchasing local content, the company said they a comprehensive plan to produce indigenous artistes and art works that would fit universal standards.

“These would cover a broad spectrum of the Creative Arts industry; poetry and spoken-words inclusive.”

“With regards to music; it would span from Hi & Hip life, Jazz, Contemporary Christian music, dancehall, Reggae, Rock and so on, whereas the movie productions would mirror every aspect of global socio-cultural, economic and political phases, worthy of their lenses to be subject to the company’s editorial policy in a bid to inform, educate and entertain,” Zylofon Media explained.

Already, the company has established ties with various artistes in the industry, and plans to search for new artists to market and produce.

Right from its budding stage, Zylofon Media has chalked up series of successes with regards to last year’s Ghana Movie Awards and the signing of Kofi Guitar.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com