I stand by what I said to Kofi Adjorlolo's fiancée - Counselor Lutterodt

Counselor George Lutterodt is unfazed by threats of legal action from Victoria Lebene Mekpa, actress and fiancée of veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo.

According to the controversial marriage counselor, he still stands by comments he made in a video that surfaced online that Victoria is too young to marry Kofi Adjorlolo adding that she is only trying to kill the veteran actor before his time.

He stated that in the video that, “if she marries Kofi Adjorlolo she would see what I will do to her because she is a small girl. She is just about 27-years-old so she should take her time,” which led to the actress to breaking down in tears.

Victoria Lebene Mekpa, shortly after the incident, indicated plans to sue Counselor Lutterodt in an interview with Hitz@1 on Hitz FM.

According to the actress, her management has a letter to the counselor and she will take the legal action if he doesn’t retract the unsavory words he used against her.

But Counselor Lutterodt, speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz@1 sais he stands by his comments.

“I’ve not seen the letter. The content is what will determine my response. I don’t know what they want me to retract. I stand by what I said and I’m too sure of what I said,” he maintained.

The counselor said that an attempt to join the two as husband and wife would lead to the lady killing the veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo and he will not allow that.

“Lebene is going to give Kofi Ajdorlolo stress,” Counselor Lutterodt said.

The counselor explained that he likes Kofi Adjorlolo so much and he wants him to live long.

According to him, he also wants Victoria to have a better future and not be a widow.