Music News | 11 February 2017 22:48 CET

Nigeria's Afro-Soul Queen, Aramide to storm Ghana in March

By B Banks

Multi-award winning Nigerian Afro-Soul diva, Aramide is set to storm Ghana to promote her ‘SUITCASE’ album.

Armed with Songs like FunMi Lowo’ ft. Sir Dauda, ‘ Love Me ‘ ft. Adekunle Gold and Funmi Lowo Remix featuring Sound Sultan and Koker, the talented musician’s first body of work has topped various charts for several weeks in Nigeria.

In addition to her award winning single, ‘Iwo Nikan’ which talks about unconditional love, there is ‘I Don’t Care’ an up-tempo rendition, which tells off the haters of her relationship.

The Nigerian songstress will be in Ghana for a media tour on the 8th of March to 11th of March. The tour will be mainly centered on expanding her fan base in the country. She’ll be flooding social media and newspapers with more of her interviews while she moves from TV stations to radio and to the clubs.

Watch ‘FunMi Lowo’ featuring Sound Sultan and Koker below, follow @aramidemusic on all social media and visit www.aramidemusic.com for more information.

