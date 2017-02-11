West Hills Mall Unveils Surprising Valentine Package

West Hills Mall has announced it is celebrating this years’ Valentine’s Day in a completely different and mind-blowing fashion.

Beginning today, February 11, the mall starts ‘measuring’ the size of the hearts of its numerous patrons in an exciting week-long campaign dubbed ‘How Big Is Your Heart?’, followed on Sunday, February 12 by the highly anticipated ‘Bike N Screech’ Festival – a rare exhibition of super-bikes by the National Bikers Association.

More than 200 high profile bikers will literally ‘invade’ West Hills Mall, thrill shoppers and guests with a showcase of largely custom-built motor bikes and jaw-dropping biking antics. In the course of the exhibition, the bikers will hand out several thousands of made-in-Ghana chocolates to shoppers and spectators.

Entertainment pundits and critics have described Sunday’s West Hills bikers’ exhibition as the ‘Mall Invasion’ and maintain that it is will be the biggest super-bike showdown in Ghana yet.

But arguably, for the majority of shoppers and revelers at West hills, the more enticing Valentine treat may very well be the one which relates to the heart rather than to raw muscle. Mall management has launched the ‘How Big Is Your Heart?’ campaign which, with just a stroke of luck for any shopper, could lead to an all-expense-paid weekend getaway treat for one couple at the amazing Aqua Safari Resort at Ada.

The mall mounted a giant dummy heart in its foyer overlooking the main entrance last night. The giant heart is loaded with several hundreds of smaller ‘hearts’ and customers who shop to the tune of at least Ghc150 in any outlet in the mall qualifies to hazard a guess at how many ‘hearts’ there are in the giant heart.

Persons who guess closest to the correct answer are invited to be part of a Couples’ Challenge contest, the winner of which will be awarded the ultimate prize of a weekend getaway treat at the luxurious Aqua Safari Resort. The Couples Challenge contest also lines up a series of consolation prizes like a dinner for two at any restaurant of their choice at West Hills and shopping vouchers.

“So this weekend and in the next few days, West Hills Mall is practically overbooked with thrills and excitement. Between now and February 19, all our shops are hooked up in a Valentine side-walk festival which offers our patrons incredible seasonal discounts," said Michael Oduro Konadu, Marketing Manager.

"The motor bike exhibition, or as they rightly put it, the ‘Super-bike Invasion’ by National Bikers Association on Sunday is something for all of us to savour; but as far as love counts, everyone with a heart still beating in his or her chest must have it measured here, on or before Valentine’s Day. Who knows – the Aqua Safari getaway ticket could be yours!," declared Konadu.