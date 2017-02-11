I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Audio Report | 11 February 2017 12:37 CET

Oheneba Kissi songs that you should listen to [Audio]

By CitiFMonline

Tuesday, February 14, is the big day – it’s the universally acclaimed day of love.  Ghanaian lovers will not be left out of the celebrations, as many are working out ways to show their loved ones how much they care and love them.

Some believe that one of the best ways to show one’s love is through songs. So I’ve decided to help those looking for something extra with this playlist of songs by the king of love, Oheneba Kissi.

He has a song for every stage of love. If you are looking for a way to woo a woman with songs, just go for five Oheneba Kissi songs; from 'Fre no ma me' to 'Medo hemaa.'

Check below for some of Oheneba Kissi best songs…

1. Enoa ne woa

2.Kaa tse ntsuii

3. Ka biribi kyere me

4. Abanaba

5. Fre no mame

6.Madi amia

7.Medo hemaa

8.Metumi fro a

9. Yenfa odo

10. Ahwehwe

11. Odo license

12. Owuo tirimueden

13. Kyere me

14. Wonsom


By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Follow @ojsarpong

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Audio Report

Put your money where your heart is.
By: Ama Seiwa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img