Oheneba Kissi songs that you should listen to [Audio]

Tuesday, February 14, is the big day – it’s the universally acclaimed day of love. Ghanaian lovers will not be left out of the celebrations, as many are working out ways to show their loved ones how much they care and love them.

Some believe that one of the best ways to show one’s love is through songs. So I’ve decided to help those looking for something extra with this playlist of songs by the king of love, Oheneba Kissi.

He has a song for every stage of love. If you are looking for a way to woo a woman with songs, just go for five Oheneba Kissi songs; from 'Fre no ma me' to 'Medo hemaa.'

Check below for some of Oheneba Kissi best songs…

1. Enoa ne woa

2.Kaa tse ntsuii

3. Ka biribi kyere me

4. Abanaba

5. Fre no mame

6.Madi amia

7.Medo hemaa

8.Metumi fro a

9. Yenfa odo

10. Ahwehwe

11. Odo license

12. Owuo tirimueden

13. Kyere me

14. Wonsom

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

