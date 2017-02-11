Rocky Dawuni Tours East Africa

Rocky Dawuni will tomorrow perform at the Sauti Za Busara Festival in Zanzibar as part of his East African tour.

The US-based Ghanaian reggae artiste is also expected to perform at the Taste Maker Alchemist in Nairobi, Kenya, on February 18 and then move to the beautiful Soysambu Conservancy near Lake Elmenteita on February 24 to entertain reggae music fans.

Rocky Dawuni who has appeared in various concerts with Steve Wonder, Peter Gabriel, Shaggy, among others, is expected to use the event to promote Ghanaian music and culture.

The international reggae artiste whose music has been featured on popular US television shows will perform at the various events with his 11-piece band.

He will perform some of their greatest hits that represent a fusion of reggae, soul and traditional African sounds at the events

Dawuni burst onto the African reggae scene in 1996 with the release of his debut recording 'The Movement'.

Over the last few years, Dawuni's music and electric live performances have attracted thousands to his concerts.

Named one of Africa’s top 10 global stars by CNN, he has showcased his talent at prestigious venues and events, including The Kennedy Center, Montreux Jazz Festival and The Hollywood Bowl.

Rocky Dawuni’s sixth album, ' Branches of the Same Tree ' (Cumbancha) which features the song 'African Thriller' was nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Reggae Album.

By George Clifford Owusu