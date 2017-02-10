“I Love Eazzy To Death…”- CK Morgan

Germany and US based singer and songwriter, Frank Morgan popularly known in the showbiz circles as CK Morgan, said “i love Eazzy to death”.

He made this revelation known in an interview with New One’s Francis Addo, saying i love Eazzy to death when she was signed to Lynx Entertainment.

When quizzed : which will you consider the best way for a career artiste: should the artistes struggle to build their own careers or get signed to an organisation? Why?

Hmmm struggle! If you look at Lynx Entertainment, they are so on point, shout out to Mzvee. She’s dope. I mean, some artistes just don’t like to listen to labels nowadays. I mean no shade; I love Eazzy to death but they had Eazzy in there too and she was popping at the time like crazy. However, it seems like as soon as she left Lynx, you could tell her career wasn’t really going where she wanted it to be. It’s just the same way with OJ Blaq. I mean my advice to any artiste whether independent or signed to a major record label, be focused, work harder and try and be humble as possible. If the label tells you, you should go this direction with your music just listen because they are longer in this business. They know exactly which way to go with you. If you are independent and you are kind of struggling, I would say fire your team around you. I mean you really need a good team around you who can be as honest as possible. I mean a team that will motivate you to do better and not to lie to you and say its dope.

He advice to any youth who wants to pursue music should put God first, that’s number one. Be humble and embrace yourself and never let anybody tell you, you can’t do this. If God has given you a beautiful talent, use it, don’t sit down and wait.