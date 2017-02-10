Unstoppable DJ Sly of WatsUp TV target World Ultra Music Festival

Unstoppable DJ Sly is a Ghanaian Disc Jockey and Artiste who currently host Video Fusion on WatsUp TV having the desire for ultra music worldwide and target Ultra Music Festival.

Ultra Music Festival is an annual outdoor world electronic music festival that takes place during March in the city of Miami, Florida, boasting elite DJs and unparalleled production located in the beautiful city.

The host of Video Fusion is a big fun of Ultra Music Festival following the concert annually and hoping to represent his motherland Ghana one day.