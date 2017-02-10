Final Bryan Okwara Renews Contract With Martini As Brand Ambassador

One of Nigeria’s finest actors Bryan Okwara who was hitherto Martini’s brand ambassador has renewed his contract with the brand for another year. The award winning Martini was first launched in 1863 and has for more than 150 years been exciting the taste buds of discerning consumers. The Martini range of sparkling wine and vermouth has a winning, vibrant and bittersweet taste which is the result of its unique elaboration process, considered still today as an art, the selection by hand of more than 40 botanicals included in the recipe and its origin, the Italian Piamonte, homeland of the Vermouth.

Reminiscing on the last one year during the interview with newsmen at the event, Bryan noted that “the last one year working with Martini has been an exciting journey for me, I have discovered a whole new world of fun and celebration which is what Martiniis about, from the enlightening visit to the steep hillside vineyards of Pessione Italy - the Martini Homeland to being part of two exciting Grand Prix in Singapore and Abu Dhabi, and celebrating every moment with Martini on board the planes, on the VIP corners and with friends; it’s all a memory to cherish for a lifetime and I can’t wait to get on the road for Martini again”.

He therefore thanked Bacardi-Martini Nigeria (BMN) for the honour of extending his contract and noted that the signing has further deepened the synergy the brand has with Nigeria’s entertainment industry of which he is a key stakeholder. He assures that the relationship will ultimately increase top of mind awareness for the brand and that it will propel the Martini range leading to positive return on consumer experience.

Bacardi Martini’s Area Director West Africa, Mr. Vikas Mittal speaking at the event noted that the renewal of the contract with Bryan Okwara who is a multiple award winner, in and outside Nigeria is an attestation to how Bryan has been able to engage with the brand and carry through the essence of the Martini brand, inspiring Martini consumers and championing a successful campaign since the relationship was consummated the previous year.

He added that in the course of the year gone by, Bryan shot a soon to be released new campaign tagged “Play with Time” in Singapore and expressed optimism that the association would continue to produce the right consumer engagement via associations and activations.