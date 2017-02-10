Nigerian sounds are influenced by Ghanaian music – Nigerian artiste

Nigerian Afro-Dancehall musician Yung L, born Christopher Omenye, seems to agree with Mr Eazi’s assertion that Ghanaian music has influenced Nigerian music.

The musician, who is currently in Ghana to record songs with some Ghanaian artistes was on the Hitz Gallery with Dr. Pounds where he also reiterated that Nigerian sounds are indeed influenced by Ghanaian music.

INFLUENCE

Mr Eazi in January stoked a controversy when he tweeted that “Ghana's influence on present day "Naija Sound" cannot be over emphasized!!!”.

That tweet did not go down well with some Nigerians.

Yung L, who is currently recording a song with rapper Sarkodie for his “Highest” album explained that there is no need to compare the Nigerian music industry to that of the Ghana because both industries influence each other musically.

“I think Ghana and Nigerian music are one, I think both industries are growing and will get there. Nigerian sounds are very much influenced by Ghanaian music, it has always been.

"From the hiplife to the highlife it has always been, even though people will disagree. We influence each other by the sound, by the women and by the food,” he said.

GHANAIAN ACTS IN NIGERIA

When asked to mention names of Ghanaian musicians whose music are mostly patronised in Nigeria, he revealed that “Sarkodie and then R2Bees, Edem, Stonebwoy and Efya, are always played them in Nigeria. Those are like our adopted Ghanaian artistes in Nigeria. That be the case, if they come Nigeria, them no need talk much.”

The musician, who currently has a single ‘Pass Me the Aux’ which features Timaya out also revealed that even though dancehall act Shatta Wale is big in Ghana, his music is not loud and known in Nigeria.

“They just know there’s some Ghanaian artiste who’s crazy and has a lot of love (fans) in Ghana but people don’t really know him because I don’t think he has been to Nigeria before,” he explained.

SHATTA WALE AND FELA

When asked to recommend an event or show good enough for Shatta Wale in terms of him portraying his music to Nigerians and possibly gaining popularity there, he said, “Shatta Wale should come to the Fela Shrine. Yeah, from Jay-Z to Beyonce, anybody that comes to Nigeria needs to go to Fela’s shrine and pay homage because that’s like the number one artiste ever in Nigeria.”

2FACE’s PROTEST

Sharing his thoughts on the recent protest spearheaded by musician 2face Idibia in Nigeria against the worsening economic crisis in the country, he said;

“I think it’s a great idea because there are so many things happening in Nigeria, people are suffering and 2Face is like a very conscious artiste and I didn’t support him pulling out of the protest but I understand why he did and I’m happy it happened without him.”

When asked to share why he thinks 2face boycotted the protest he said, “I think it’s all political. I think he’s been spoken to because he is the number one artiste in Nigeria.

"He’s the mouthpiece so they know if they can talk to him, other people might not want to join but, it was already too late because everybody was already involved and it happened.”