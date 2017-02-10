I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 10 February 2017 16:07 CET

Cameroonian Star To Perform At Alliance Française

By Daily Guide
Jean Sangally
Jean Sangally

Cameroon music star Jean Sangally will on Saturday, February 11 rock the Alliance Française in Accra with infectious French blues and other styles.

Sangally started learning guitar while listening to the old guitarist and singer Nzie Cromwell Jean. He also spent most of his years in Europe learning a lot from western music which he combines with his African origins to produce excellent tunes.

This artiste is, without doubt, one of the best specialists of French blues who is noted for the poetic nature of his songs which he fuses with love themes that are accompanied by harmonious tunes.

His delivery is on point, which leaves no one out – indeed, all members of the audience taken on a journey into the world of blues as he recounts his experiences and travels with a great sense of humour and tenderness.

One is immediately sucked into his music which incorporates stories alongside singing.

He is described as a man with a sweet voice who sings beautiful songs.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

If we do not take care, our rights will prove us wrong.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img