No Ghanaian celeb owns $1 million house – Kwaw Kese

Hiplife artiste Emmanuel Botwe, popularly known as Kwaw Kese, has reiterated an earlier claim that there is no Ghanaian entertainment person owns $1 million house in the country.

The musician noted that such claims by some musicians are false.

Recently, musicians Fuse ODG and Shatta Wale claimed that they have purchased mansions worth $1 million dollars.

However, speaking to KMJ on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Kwaw Kese explained that “some of my colleagues are claiming they have a $1 million house but live a $1000 life.”

“When God blesses you, you have to give thanks, but you have to be truthful to yourself and to your fans. What some of the celebs claim to have is not real,” he added.

The ‘King of the Streets’, who also spoke about the music industry, noted that the Ghanaian music industry is currently being pulled back by several challenges including deejays playing a lot of foreign songs instead of Ghanaian songs.

‘’In other countries, there are institutions that push music but we do not have such a thing in Ghana. Ghanaians will rather mock you when they realise you are not doing well instead of helping you to build your brand and represent Ghana,” he explained.

The rapper is set to celebrate Valentine’s Day with inmates of the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital on Tuesday, February 14.

Kwaw Kese is hoping to feed 1000 inmates and as part of the initiative, he will also be painting one of the wards he has adopted.