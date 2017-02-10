No Court Injunction On Kwabena Kwabena – Management Roars

In spite of reports that highlife singer Kwabena Kwabena’s 'Vitamilk Love Night' concert has been hit with a court injunction, management of the artiste is assuring the general public that there is no injunction on the concert.

“As far as Kwabena Kwabena’s KBKB Music and his management Fab Links are concerned, we do not know about any court injunction. The concert is coming off and nothing has changed. Nobody has put any injunction on the concert,” Frema Ashkar, manager of Kwabena Kwabena, stated on Okay FM's Ekwansodwoodwoo Drive Time Show.

Frema insisted that all is set for the event to come off as scheduled for today at the National Theatre. She urged Ghanaians to disregard reports that there is an injunction on the 'Vitamilk Love Night'.

According to Frema Ashkar, a gentleman by name Gideon Kwamla Oyidzo, known in showbiz as Jingles, who is the Operations Director of ABBA Investment, had a little misunderstanding with Kwabena Kwabena's management over some financial-related issues. But the police, she disclosed, is looking into the matter.

Frema Ashkar also denied reports that her artiste is owing ABBA Investment an amount of GH¢180,000 for sponsorship and another amount of GH¢ 13,000.

“If there is any legal issue that will be handled in court but as far as we are concerned, Kwabena Kwabena is ready to perform for his fans in the month of love. The event comes off at the National Theatre and tickets are out for GH¢100 regular and GH¢150 VIP at Koala, Baatsona Total, Airport Shell and Silverbird Cinemas so I would urge everyone to go out and get their tickets and let’s have a good time,” Frema added.

On Tuesday, news broke that an interlocutory injunction had been placed on the concert.

The injunction was reportedly sought by ABBA Investment which had worked with Kwabena Kwabena to stage two editions of the concert – F14 Concert.

The statement of claim, sighted by Myjoyonline.com, read, “An order of perpetual injunction restraining defendants, either by themselves, their agents, workmen, assigns or otherwise however described from organizing and holding a love concert using the concept of the plaintiff and advertising the concert as if were another edition of F14 Concert.”

The plaintiff is further demanding a “recovery of the sum of GH¢ 13,000, being the proceeds of tickets given to the defendant to sell.”

The plaintiffs are also seeking the “recovery of the sum of GH¢ 180,000, being the sponsorship amount given to the defendant by VITAMILK for the 2016 F14 concert.”

The writ was filed on February 7, 2017, and Kwabena Kwabena has some few days to officially respond to the statement of claim.