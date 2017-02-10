I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Konongo Can’t Contain Sister Derby's Heat This Saturday - Medikal

By Bossu Kule

The latest celebrity couple, Medikal and Sister Derby have promised to put up a surprising act like never before, this Saturday in Konongo and its environs.

Titled Medikal & Sister Derby Too Risky Party in Asante Akyem, the event is set to take place this Saturday, February 11 2017, inside Telecenter Hotel.

This being the first edition of Medikal's Disturbation Tour, the event will witness other supporting artistes, including Sista Afia, Kofi Mante, King Wasty, EO, Khemikals, Amisty, Romeo, Paa Kwasi, Shaike Munzoo and many others.

According to Medikal, Sister Derby is fully prepared to entertain citizens of Asante Akyem this Saturday and the heat she is bringing plus his is just too much to quench.

Advanced tickets are fast selling at a cool rate of 10 GH.. And if you dont have yet, you can get yours at any nearby institution or contact – 0246 0246 34/050 823 6866 for them.

Undoubtedly, Medikal is everyone's favorite and his Too Risky collaboration with Sister Derby is the most played song in Ghana at the moment.

He is currently promoting his latest collaboration with Stonebwoy dubbed Gimme Vibe.

Listen to Medikal talk about the Too Risky Party In Konongo in the audio below...

