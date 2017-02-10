I Deserve VGMA Artiste Of The Year – WISA

Ghanaian hiplife music artist Eugene Ashie popular known as Wisa Greid, has the intention of replicating a feat chalked by the likes of EL, who has won the ‘Artist of the Year’ last year 2016 VGMA .

The musician, with an interview with Daily View Gh’s Dan Kwasi Prince, stated that, he deserves the ‘Artist of the Year’ for the 19th edition of the Awards because he has worked very hard in the year under consideration.

“Well As a hiplife Musician i have work very hard this year and a big yes I’m extremely optimistic of winning artiste of the year awards.”, Wisa quipped to www.dailyviewgh.com

“All the songs I dropped last year didn’t have any line of profanity to suggest I’m informing the youth or my fans wrongly, but they are rather entertaining and motivational lyrics that inform and educate the country and the world at large.

So if Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is really “Ghana Music Awards,” then the organizers should factor in the influence of a song nationwide, not only in Accra or any capital region, but also in all the villages and in the rest of the country. Which my song did all over the country for months, and still reigns.”

Finally, he added; “I really respect the organizers of the VGMA’s and expect them to do the right thing by awarding those who clearly deserve the awards.

Am not sure an artiste has to insults organizers or any media house before they are noticed or are awarded what they deserve; and even if it happened, it is not right because it proves that the organizers don’t know what they are doing and also give the awards a bad name. But as I said earlier, I respect the organizers and believe they will do the right thing by awarding me what I have worked for.”

Performance

Performances of the artist are not clearly stated in the category definition, but, that element is also critical in measuring the artist’s audience appeal and popularity.

In 2016, Wisa Greid had more shows overseas in Ghana – fact! His performance at the Sarkodie- organized ‘Rapperholic Concert’ was splendid.