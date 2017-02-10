Aftermath of accident: Coded is doing well - Wife

Wife of hiplife artiste, Coded of music group 4x4, has revealed that her husband is doing well after he was involved in car accident.

Born Raphael Edem Avornyo, Coded was involved in a car accident Wednesday night at about 10 pm in East Legon close to the Starbite restaurant, when a Toyota Camry run into his red Kia Sportage leaving the frontage of the car damaged.

He was rushed to the Yeboah Hospital close to the East Legon Police Station after he had managed to climb out through the driver’s window of the car all by himself.

Occupants of the Toyota Camry were rushed to the 37 Military Hospital as their situation seemed more critical.

Mrs Avornyo revealed to Joy News’ MzGee that her husband is doing well and is currently receiving treatment at the C and J Hospital in Sakumono.

“He is doing well now, we thank God that at least we didn’t hear any bad news even from the other car that bumped into him and himself as well,” she said.

This notwithstanding, Mrs Avornyo admits that her husband is in pain from the impact of the crash and is being restricted in movement and speaking. She is, however, optimistic that he will be fine.

“He is in pain, that I must say. He is in pain but he’s doing well. He will be fine,” Coded’s wife added.

Mrs Avornyo solicited for prayers from all fans of Coded, 4x4 and all Ghanaians alike to help her husband through these trying times.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Daniella Adu Asare