Audio Report | 10 February 2017 09:57 CET
New Song: Opanka - Wedding Car (Prod. by Ephraim)
Opanka releases his new love song entitled "Wedding Car", which talks about proposing to a girl and showing her off to the world during the wedding and beyond.
Its a commercial tune which is very danceable and produced by Ephraim Beats.
