ListenUp: Brand Newsingle from NanaYaa – These 4 Walls (#NooneHasToknow)

After days of speculation and anticipation for the new single from Ghana’s female singer and vocal queen NanaYaa known in real life as NanaYaa Thomas the song is out.

The new single – These 4 walls (No One Has to know) is the first official single for the ‘Handkerchief’ hit maker for the year 2017.

NanaYaa who gave a hint on how the New Year will go in terms of music through her cover of Mad Over you (Superwoman) lived up to the hype in this new single especially dropping a song for the fans to be able to dance to.

‘These 4 Walls (No One Has to know) was produced by the amazing beat maker Kuvie but under her label Oneplay Media.

In her ending words she said: ‘These 4 walls’ (No One Has to know) is for everyone from those in love relationships, hustling and succeeding in life’.

Enjoy it and as you do make sure you request it at your local radio station too, - she ended with smiles on her face.

Get the song, download it, listen and share it among your friends.

Listen to brand New single from NanaYaa – These 4 Walls (No One has to know) here - https://soundcloud.com/nanayaalive/these-4-walls-noonehastoknow-prod-kuvie