Akufo-Addo Wins Most Influential Public Figure

Nana Akufo-Addo in 2016 also gained the highest number of new followers among his competitors on the list numbering 935,145, which was also coupled with the highest number of engagements across Facebook and Twitter.

His closest contender, former President John Mahama, who ranked higher than him in 2015, also gained new followers in 2016 numbering 713,788, while former the UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan, also gained 359,951 new followers.

The ranking which is focused on diplomats, political and business leaders was compiled aside other 19 categories in the 2016 Ghana social media report in the pioneers' role in improving the social media landscape across Ghana and beyond.

Below are the 2016 10 most influential public figures on social media:



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

John Dramani Mahama

Kofi Annan

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur

President Jerry John Rawlings

Samira Bawumia

Lucy Quist

Lordina Mahama

Papa Kwesi Nduom

Other public figures who have the potential of making the next ranking include Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Samia Nkrumah, Hon Zanetor Rawlings and Hon Ursula Owusu

The ranking which was based on the Ghana Social Media Rankings & Report (GSMR) score was analysed from their social media followings, growth difference, engagements, post reaches and mentions.

The 2016 GSMR was conducted by Avance Media, CliQAfrica and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.