I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 9 February 2017 12:56 CET

National Chocolate Day on February 14

By Daily Guide

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) will mark this year's National Chocolate Day celebration on February 14 on the theme 'Love Chocolate, Love Adventure'.

The day, according to organisers (Ministry of Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts), will be used to promote agro-tourism in the country.

The GTA says it will use this year's celebration to reorganise the Tetteh Quarshie cocoa farm at Akwapim-Mampong into a major agro-tourist site. Other activities to mark the day include a social media trivia campaign aimed at awarding winners with prizes.

National Chocolate Day was instituted by the GTA, in collaboration with Cocoa Processing Company, Ghana Cocoa Board and Ghana Chef Association eight years ago, to create awareness on the need for Ghanaians to patronise cocoa products and to help generate more revenue for national development.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

The African Politician only shares his ideology through ambiguity of language to promote confusion of thought among the electorate.
By: Oscar Baba Timothy-G
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img