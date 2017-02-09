I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Music, Magic, And Comedy Lights Up Alliance Francaise Feb. 18

Accra, February 18, 2017: Come February 18, Global Media Alliance will treat a host of Ghanaians to an exciting night of a wholesome package filled with laughter and boundless excitement as they stage the 2nd edition of their Music, Magic and Comedy (MMC) Live.

Destined to be a night of rib cracking moments with DKB, Khemikal, Lexis, and Jacinta, Kofi Kinaata is billed to thrill fans with great musical performances.

Commenting on the show, Dennis Bonsu, Head of Events at Global Media Alliance, noted that this is the company’s small way of promoting Ghanaian talents through quality entertainment. “There are a lot of great talents originating from this country and this gives us the responsibility as event organizers to promote such talents”, he explained.

“We organize the MMC Live, periodically to create entertainment for Ghanaians while selling to them, talents of their own. This is the 2nd edition of this initiative and we look forward to a bigger audience and a wonderful night full of music, magic, and comedy” he added.

Mr. Bonsu expressed their commitment to continue to provide quality entertainment for Ghanaians and promote talents through platforms like the MMC Live and other revered events.

