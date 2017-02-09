Rocky Dawuni East African Tour 2017

GRAMMY nominated musician and activist, Rocky Dawuni, returns to Africa for a series of shows this month as part of his East African Tour 2017 his first time in Zanzibar, Tanzania at the famed Sauti za Busara Festival on February 12 as well as including February 18 at the taste maker Alchemist Bar in Nairobi and the beautiful Soysambu Conservancy near Lake Elmenteita for their “In The Wild” Festival on February 24.

Originally from Ghana, West Africa, Rocky Dawuni straddles the boundaries between Africa, the Caribbean and the U.S. to create his appealing Afro Roots sound that unites generations and cultures. A galvanizing performer, Dawuni has shared the stage with Stevie Wonder, Janelle Monae and John Legend, among many others. Named one of Africa's Top 10 global stars by CNN, he has showcased his talent at prestigious venues and events including The Kennedy Center, Montreux Jazz Festival and The Hollywood Bowl. Rocky Dawuni's sixth album, Branches of the Same Tree (Cumbancha), which features the song “African Thriller “ was nominated for a GRAMMY for “Best Reggae Album.”

“Branches" also features the super catchy "Shine A Light” which Rocky Dawuni just released a brand new video for. The track combines the sounds of New Orleans with reggae and samba to create an anthem of positivity. The song and video celebrate the power of our shared humanity and the importance of being courageous to tap into your own power of expression. In a time of great uncertainty in our world, "Shine A Light” reminds the listener to uphold the positive and recognize that we are all agents of hope and change. “Shine A Light” was just licensed for the new Ice Cube film "Fist Fight" which debuts in the US on February 17.

Rocky Dawuni East Africa Tour 2017 is supported by Gina Din Group who are celebrating 20 years of shaping African conversations.

Please come out and see this amazing live artist for one of these rare appearances in East Africa!

For more information on Rocky Dawuni :

www.RockyDawuni.com

www.Cumbancha.com/RockyDawuni