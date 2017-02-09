I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 9 February 2017 12:55 CET

Salti Paulette Explains The Motive Behind Her Nude Picture

Source: hotfmonlinegh.com

Female singer,Salti Paulette has explained the motive behind her promotional nude picture for her latest single ‘Go Crazy” ft Olumide

Ever since she released the nude picture, Salti Paulette has come under tumultuous criticism .Though there iare mixed reactions pertaining to the perceived nude picture, a large’ chunk’ of people, mostly entertainment pundits –have called on the MUSIGHA president and other bodies to ban Salti Paulette from the music industry.

But speaking to Dr Who of Accra-based Hot 93.9FM,Salti Paulette sounding extremely unperturbed about those criticisms,explained the motives behind the nude picture by indicating strenuously that, it was the best artistic expression that came in mind when evaluating on the concept for the song ‘Go Crazy’.

Salti Paulette, delineated extensively that,when you are challenging people to go crazy,the first question you would ask is – when people go crazy(mad)what do they mostly do?,they eventually remove their dresses so i felt the most sagacious way to express the song is to go naked.

The most humour-filled part of the interview is when the host, Dr Who asked Salti Paulette to go crazy by going naked in the studio.Upon persuasion,Salti told Dr Who that the nude picture is out there so he can watch it.

Known in real life as Paulette Broohm, Salti Paulette shot to fame after contesting in the maiden popular TV3 reality show;Mentor 1 with the likes of Okuraseni Samuel, Andy,Hakeem,Ruth,Isaac,Martin etc.

She released her maiden album in 2010 and currently out with her debut single for 2017 titled ‘Go Crazy’

Attached below is a video of the interview and the audio of ‘Go Crazy’


https://soundcloud.com/salt-714414677/salti-ft-olumiday

