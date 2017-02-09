Abortion Of 4x4 Fame Involved In An Accident

Abortion a member of popular hip life group 4x4 has reportedly been involved in an accident.

The news was broken by Flowkingstone of Hip life duo Bradez whose car caught fire last Sunday in Kumasi.

“My car got burnt 2days ago and now my brother @coded4x4 [better known as Abortion of 4x4] has [been involved] in an accident. May the good LORD keep him safe and fit for us,” he prayed in his Instagram post.

Find below photos from accident site.





