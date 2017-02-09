Rocky Dawuni And Wiyaala Collaborate In Nairobi

Last night, Ghana’s Rocky Dawuni and super-talented Upper West Singer Wiyaala were tracking vocals in Artville Studios, Nairobi for a new collaboration due out this year.

Rocky says that meeting Wiyaala in Nairobi was too good an opportunity to miss the chance of getting the collaboration underway. For the time being, what exactly they were working on, they won’t say. However, sources at the studio said a lot of energy was going into the production and fans should expect something very innovative.

Rocky Dawuni is Ghana’s sole GRAMMY nominated Ghanaian singer and songwriter who performs his signature 'Afro Roots' sound which is a mixture of Reggae, Afrobeat, Highlife and soul music. He lives between Ghana and Los Angeles and is currently on tour in Kenya where he will be appearing as the headline act at the Sauti Za Busara Festival in Zanzibar on the 12th February.

Tonight, Wiyaala will perform alongside New York based Ghanaian singer JoJo Abot, at the trendy Alchemist Bar in Westlands, Nairobi before jetting off to Cape Town to track vocals for her sophomore album due out this year.