Photos: Coded of 4x4 involved in an accident

Raphael Edem Avornyo, popularly known as Coded, a member of hiplife music group 4×4, has been involved in an accident.

The accident, which occurred in Adjiringanor, a suburb of Accra, had the frontal part of the rapper’s red Kia Sportage badly damaged.

Afua Agyeiwaa Avornyo, the wife of the musician, confirmed the news to Myjoyonline.com and explained that the accident occurred around 10 pm Wednesday.

She narrated that “a [Toyota] Camry bumped into him from the driver’s side.”

The rapper was rushed to the Yeboah Hospital near the East Legon Police station and when she got there Coded was initially restless.

According to her, when she returned to the scene of the incident, the Police had arrived and were investigating to find out what could have happened. The two cars involved in the incident had been towed when she got to the scene, she said.

Her husband, she added, suffered some bruises on his left arm and complains of pains at back of the head.

“He had to come out from the window,” after the accident because his door wouldn’t open, she said.

The driver of the Camry is said to have also suffered severe injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

The rapper is currently home and “I’m getting him ready to go and have some scans and x-rays,” Mrs Avornyo revealed.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: dela.aglanu@myjoyonline.com)