No injunction on Kwabena Kwabena love concert - Management

Management of highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena are assuring the general public that there is no injunction on the musician’s love concert scheduled for February 10.

They have urged Ghanaians to disregard reports that there is an injunction on the ‘Vitamilk Love Night’ which comes off at the National Theatre.

On Tuesday, news broke that an interlocutory injunction has been placed on the concert. The injunction was sought by ABBA Investment, which had worked with Kwabena Kwabena to stage two editions of the concert - F14 Concert.

The Statement of Claim, sighted by Myjoyonline.com, read, “An order of perpetual injunction restraining Defendants, either by themselves, their agents, workmen, assigns or otherwise however described from organizing and holding a love concert using the concept of the Plaintiff and advertising the concert as if were another edition of F14 Concert.”

The plaintiff is further demanding a “Recovery of sum of THIRTEEN THOUSAND GHANA CEDIS (GHS 13,000) being the proceeds of tickets given to the Defendant to sell.”

The Plaintiffs are also seeking the “Recovery of the sum of ONE HUNDRED AND EIGHTY THOUSAND CEDIS (GHS 180,000.00) being the sponsorship amount given to the Defendant by VITAMILK for the 2016 F14 concert.”

The writ was filed on the 7th February, 2017 and Kwabena Kwabena has eight days within which to officially respond to the statement of claim.

But reacting to the reports, Frema Ashkar, manager of Kwabena Kwabena, speaking in an interview with Hitz@1 said there is no such injunction.

“There is no such thing. The concert is coming on and nothing has changed. Nobody has put any injunction on the concert. Somebody who was trying to misbehave and the person is now with the police. For us we don’t know what is going on with any injunction,” she explained.

“On Friday, we have a concert coming on,” Frema Ashkar stressed.

She refuted reports that Mr Jingles, Operations Manager of ABBA Investment, who is alleged to have presented the writ to the musician, was assaulted by Kwabena Kwabena and his security detail.

According Kwabena Kwabena’s manager, on Tuesday, a gentleman misconducted himself on the premises of Metro TV and "Metro TV took it [the matter] on and we felt we were being filmed illegally so we felt we should let the police know about it.”

Frema Ashkar also denied reports that her artiste is owing ABBA Investment GHS 180,000.00 for sponsorship and GHS 13,000 being the proceeds of tickets.

“It is a hoax,” she noted.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: dela.aglanu@myjoyonline.com)