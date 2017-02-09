I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Audio Report | 9 February 2017 08:38 CET

New Music: Shaker - Edawoso (Prod. By Mog Beats)

By David Mawuli

BBnZ Live star, Shaker, has dropped a new Afro-pop banger to usher in the New Year.

Titled "Edawoso", Shaker displays his versatility as he sings in different notes and blends Pidgin and Twi to produce a smashing tune.

The fast-tempo jam was produced by "RNS" hitmaker, MOG Beats.

Download, listen and share your views with us.
Audiomark link: https://www.audiomack.com/song/shaker/edawoso

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Audio Report

The true perfection of a man,lies on what he is but not what he has.
By: Prince A Boateng (MH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img