New Music: Shaker - Edawoso (Prod. By Mog Beats)

BBnZ Live star, Shaker, has dropped a new Afro-pop banger to usher in the New Year.

Titled "Edawoso", Shaker displays his versatility as he sings in different notes and blends Pidgin and Twi to produce a smashing tune.

The fast-tempo jam was produced by "RNS" hitmaker, MOG Beats.

Download, listen and share your views with us.

Audiomark link: https://www.audiomack.com/song/shaker/edawoso