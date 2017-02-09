Audio Report | 9 February 2017 08:38 CET
New Music: Shaker - Edawoso (Prod. By Mog Beats)
BBnZ Live star, Shaker, has dropped a new Afro-pop banger to usher in the New Year.
Titled "Edawoso", Shaker displays his versatility as he sings in different notes and blends Pidgin and Twi to produce a smashing tune.
The fast-tempo jam was produced by "RNS" hitmaker, MOG Beats.
Download, listen and share your views with us.
Audiomark link: https://www.audiomack.com/song/shaker/edawoso
