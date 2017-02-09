VP Records’ digital distribution wing Vpal music after signing a mind blowing deal with multifarious award winning Ghanaian reggae and dancehall star Epixode is set to release a new single from the artiste.

The song captioned “Gyal Dem Sugar” is a stunning dancehall tune recorded on the Braii November Riddim produced by Justa Dementor and mixed by Ghanaian producer Fresh Gyniux. The choice of lyrics,flow and delivery on the Riddim is very appealing to both the local Ghanaian music market and international as well. Epixode is a Jack of all trades when we talk of music and hence not surprising to hear how he made the song a perfection with his implausible creativity and lyrical ingenuity.

The single will available on Vpal Music and all music stores for preorder on Friday ,10th February, 2016 and released on 24th February,2016.

Born Theophilus Nii Adey Otoo, Epixode contested and won the second edition of the dancehall king contest in 2011.

In 2013 he signed his first professional contract with Global One Entertainment and released his first hit single ” Tun up” which earned him nomination in the discovery of the year category for BASS awards in that year.

In 2014 he got nominated in the “Unsung” category of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Epixode released his second hit single “Avatar” ft Rudebwoy in 2014 and bagged two nominations in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (New Artist of the year and Reggae dancehall artist of the year).

Again, he grabbed nominations for the discovery of the year and the reggae dancehall video of the year at the MTN 4syte Video awards held in Ghana in 2014.

Epixode won his first international award when he was crowned Africa’s most promising act at the African Youth Choice Awards 2015 held in Nigeria and also won the reggae dancehall video of the year at the BASS awards 2015 with the “Avatar” video.

In 2016, He got nominated in reggae dancehall artist and reggae dancehall song of the year categories of the VGMAs and he was again crowned and awarded by the Ghanaian Creative Arts Industry as the star of the youth as well.

Epixode is currently signed on to Gbevu Music Group, a UK based record label where he released his first album, christened “Spar Junkez”.