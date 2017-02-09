I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 9 February 2017 08:38 CET

Lady Gaga hits back at body shamers after Super Bowl

By BBC

Lady Gaga is hitting back at “body shaming” comments following her performance at the Super Bowl.

In an Instagram post the singer said she’s “proud” of her looks and that “you should be proud of yours too”.

It’s after criticism of her stomach with some saying the 30-year-old “wasn’t fit enough”.

More than 100 million people watched the legendary half-time show in the US and around the world.

Gaga performed a medley of her hits including Born This Way and Poker Face

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation…” she begins, before urging fans to ignore criticism “no matter who you are or what you do”.

“I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed.

“Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me.”

The Super Bowl show is the most expensive TV programme in the US, with advertisers paying millions of pounds to secure 30-second spots for their commercials.

After performing at Houston’s NRG Stadium Lady Gaga joins an elite group which includes Beyonce, Coldplay and Katy Perry.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

'I'm a progressive man and I love progressive people'...Peter Tosh
By: Awuradebasa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img