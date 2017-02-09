I Love Kofi Kinaata’s Confession Song – Grant

Outgoing Ghana senior national team coach, Avram Grant has revealed that he is a big fan and loves Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata’s song ‘Confession’.

Speaking to Bola Ray on his Starr Chat Show, the Israeli trainer disclosed how he loves the song from Kofi Kinaata though he never knew the name of the musician behind the hit song.

‘’Truthfully I heard the song during the AFCON 2017. I heard it whenever there was a game and the players used to sing it in the bus though I never knew the musician behind it’’ Avram Grant said.

Kofi Kinaata’s Confession song which was produced by King Dii became popular in Gabon after the Black Stars players danced to the tune of the admirable track whenever a goal was scored at the just ended AFCON which saw Ghana finish fourth after losing their third place game against Burkina Faso.