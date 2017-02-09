I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 9 February 2017 08:38 CET

I Love Kofi Kinaata’s Confession Song – Grant

Source: sportsworldghana.com
Avram Grant
Avram Grant

Outgoing Ghana senior national team coach, Avram Grant has revealed that he is a big fan and loves Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata’s song ‘Confession’.

Speaking to Bola Ray on his Starr Chat Show, the Israeli trainer disclosed how he loves the song from Kofi Kinaata though he never knew the name of the musician behind the hit song.

‘’Truthfully I heard the song during the AFCON 2017. I heard it whenever there was a game and the players used to sing it in the bus though I never knew the musician behind it’’ Avram Grant said.

Kofi Kinaata’s Confession song which was produced by King Dii became popular in Gabon after the Black Stars players danced to the tune of the admirable track whenever a goal was scored at the just ended AFCON which saw Ghana finish fourth after losing their third place game against Burkina Faso.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

Give thousand chances to your enemy To become your friend. But never give a single chance to your Friend To become your enemy.
By: shoto
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img