'Confession' not from experience, I don't drink alcohol - Kofi Kinaata

Reigning Ghana Music Awards Song Writer of the Year, Kofi Kinaata has refuted speculations that his hit track, ‘Confession’ was inspired his personal experience.

According to him, the song that narrates the ordeal of a drunk driver begging God to come to his aid is not about him.

Speaking in an an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz with KMJ, the rapper stated “The song has got nothing to do with my life experience. I don’t even drink alcohol so it couldn’t be about me.”

The ‘Fante Rap God’ admitted that, even though he knew the song would be a hit, he sometimes gets astonished when he thinks about the ripples the song has caused in the Ghanaian music industry.

He revealed that he was shocked to know that even people from corporate Ghana enjoy the song so much.

The ‘Sweetie Pie’ hitmaker narrated he was billed to perform at the End of Year party for a bank so he wanted to appear cooperate, but when the DJ dropped the ‘Confession’ song, the people he perceived to corporate started singing and jumping to it.

Kofi Kinaata attributed the success of the song to the fact that he has ample time to work on the track and ensure that all rough edges are fine-tuned before it came out.

“We wanted to release the song last year but we had to hold on due to the political activities that gripped the nation and that was an opportunity to ensure that we work on it well before we bring it out,” he revealed.

The rapper explained that he does not do his songs with awards in mind but rather, he ensures that he writes songs his fans can relate to.

Although his target is not the awards, he confessed that he has filed his nominations ahead of this year’s event and is expecting at least two awards.

Kofi Kinaata explained that he sees the awards as bonuses but the main motive behind his songs are to touch the hearts and lives of his fans.

The rapper denied speculations that he is parting ways with his management, High Grade Family.

“My contract with the High Grade Family will end very soon but I am yet to decide whether to continue working with them or not but until then, I still remain a member of the High Grade Family,” he emphasised.