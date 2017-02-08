OB To Reward Fans With All Paid For Dinner

Valentine's Day is nearly upon us and you'll definitely need a good love song to sing for your female partner and that song should be no other choice than OB’s new love song titled ‘Be My Wife’ featuring Mr. Eazi.

OB is no stranger to the love music world, in a bid to rewarding his loyal fans across the country, OB will pay for a dinner for six at the plush Golden Tulip hotel on Valentine Day - 14th February 2017. The details is listed below:

1. Download OB featuring Mr. Eazi - Be Wife here - https://soundcloud.com/user-901042533/ob-ft-mr-eazi-be-my-wife-prod-by-killbeatz

2. Take 30 secs or 1 minute videos of you and your partner or you alone whiles singing few lines of OB’s ‘Be My Wife’ song.

3. Upload the video onto Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter. Hashtag #BeMyWife or use the handle @obnationgh. Don’t forget to follow him too - @obnationgh

4. The videos with the most likes which meets all the above requirements wins $250 cash, a paid for dinner for six people, other winners stand the chance of winning watches, branded OB T-shirts and customised pen drives.

Deadline for the competition is February 10th.

All you need is to get your phone ready to participate and win.

The competition is sponsored by Ghana Music.com, Star Buzz & Golden Tulip Hotel.

