8 February 2017

Kwabena Kwabena To Reward Couples

By Daily Guide
Kwabena Kwabena
Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena will thrill lovers with both his old and new songs at a pre-Valentine's Day concert dubbed 'Vitamilk Love Night'.

He will be joined by M.anifest, E.L, Okyeame Kwame, Efya, Samini, among others.

The love concert which is scheduled for the National Theatre on Friday, February 10 will see the best couples rewarded on the night.

Love partners who want to take part can send their love letters to Kwabena Kwabena's Facebook page.

The five best love couples will win tickets, and eventually one will be awarded the ultimate prize.

The prize package includes an all-expenses-paid holiday in a hotel for the best five couples.

