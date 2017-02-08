I Am A Terrible Dancer – Yvonne Okoro

Beautiful award-winning Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro has revealed she has ears for good music and also loves music, but when it comes to dancing, she is terrible.

According to her, she simply can't dance.

“I am a terrible dancer. There is no way I can dance. I am very good when I'm sitting down; I can do moves with my head and people think I can dance but I get up I can't do anything,” she told Joel on YFM on Tuesday.

In May 2014, the popular actress rejected a dance request from top Nigerian musician, Iyanya, to boogie to his performance at the 2014 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Whilst performing at the event, the 'Kukere' crooner asked ladies in the crowd to rock their waist to his song titled 'Your Waist', in which he mentioned fellow actresses Yvonne Nelson and Tonto Dikeh. However, he wasn't given the expected attention.

He then went for Yvonne Okoro who was at the front pew to gyrate for him.

Unfortunately, she turned him down. Not to completely embarrass him, Yvonne got up, moved her shoulders and clapped.

She did not gyrate her waist as he expected. Her action was given different interpretations, but it is not surprising she is today saying she can't dance. Perhaps, she can dance to save her life when it is critical.

Yvonne's last produced movie, ‘Ghana Must Go', got six nominations for Ghana for 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) scheduled for March

'Ghana Must Go’ was the only Ghanaian movie on the nomination list and it got a nod in Best Director category for Frank Rajah, as well as in Best Actor In Lead Role category for Blossom Chukwujekwu.

But, Yvonne has her doubts about Ghanaians supporting her to win.

According to her, “Ghanaians will praise you yet they won't go and vote…Go out there and vote for my movie on Africamagic.dstv.com.”

She also announced she was set with season two of her cooking show, 'Dinning With…', adding that she is hopeful the new Ghanaian government will also give enormous attention to Ghana's creative arts industry.

“…Every party or president that comes to power doesn't mind the industry. So we will hope that they will carry out whatever they said in their manifesto. So we hopeful it gets better,” she said.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: fdee500@yahoo.com )



