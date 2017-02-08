You Would End Up In Wheel Chairs – Sonnie Badu Warns Pastors

UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer Sonnie Badu has warned pastors, bishops, and apostles of God not to take glory meant to be given to God in the church.

He revealed that failure to adhere to this warning would result in some experiencing the “pain and agony” Jesus Christ went through; an experience that will eventually make them wheel chair-bound and be fed through tubes.

The 'Let It Rain' singer who claimed to have received an open vision on Monday, February 6, 2016, said in a post on Instagram, “In an open vision a few hours ago, God gave me a message to relay to all pastors, bishops, apostles and men of God that have assumed the place of Jesus in the church and comfortably claim the glory that should be given to Jesus alone. The Lord will let you experience just a little bit of the pain and agony that His son Jesus experienced. Including excruciating pain in the middle of your palm preventing any normal hand function. Followed by unbearable pain in your feet that will hinder your ability to walk and lack of sleep due to severe pain in your side. You will end up in a wheel chair, being fed through tubes for three weeks. Perhaps, you will then understand the sheer arrogance in taking the glory for a burden you did not and can never bear for the sake of humanity. #Selah.”



No pastor, bishop or apostle has reacted yet to this revelation made by the gospel singer.

-Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, Peacefmonline

