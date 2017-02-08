John Dumelo Ranks 2016 Most Influential Ghanaian On Social Media

Actor, businessman and politician, John Dumelo has beaten 2015 frontrunner, Yvonne Nelson to emerge the 2016 Most Influential Ghanaian on Social Media in the 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings spearheaded by Avance Media, CliQAfrica & Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.

John Dumelo, who also ranked as the 2016 Most Influential Actor on Social Media is also the most followed and highly interactive Ghanaian on social media with a combined following of over 6.5 million followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Following keenly is the 2015 frontrunner, Yvonne Nelson, the Ghanaian who recorded the highest number of new followers of over 3.7 million on Social Media in 2016.

Eminent on the ranking are Sarkodie, H.E. Nana Akuffo-Addo, H.E. John Mahama, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Shatta Wale, Funny Face and Kofi Annan.

According to the organisers of the rankings, these personalities and more were monitored across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram throughout 2016 taking into respect their Following growth, active Engagements, Post Reach and Mentions.

To read the full 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings report, kindly visit www.cliqafrica.com/gsmr

Below were the 2016 20 Most Influential Ghanaians on Social Media

John Dumelo Yvonne Nelson Kevin-Prince Boateng Sarkodie Jackie Appiah Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Funny Face John Dramani Mahama Stonebwoy Kofi Annan Herty Borngreat Michael Essien Yvonne Okoro Juliet Ibrahim Shatta Wale Kwadwo Asamoah Efya Samini Becca Joselyn Dumas

New Entrants on the list include: Shatta Wale, Yvonne Okoro, Becca, Efya, Joselyn Dumas and Samini.

Ghanaians who made the list in 2015 but were displaced include: R2Bees, Ama K Abebrese, Fuse ODG, Nadia Buari, Asamoah Gyan and Manifest.

Potential entrants onto the ranking include; Majid Michel, Edem, Christian Atsu and R2bees.

NB: Final Data used for all Rankings were recorded on the 31st December, 2016 and Figures (GSMR Score) on the attached chart are calculations from Social Media followings, Follower Growth, Engagements, Post Reaches and Mentions.

The 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings is conducted by Avance Media, CliQAfrica and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.





2017-02-08 111209