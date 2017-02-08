Kwabena Kwabena sued over love concert

All is not well in the camp of highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena. Just when he is coming to terms with the media storm over his strained relationship with his second wife, there seem to be another unfortunate development hitting him.

There are attempts to get an injunction to stop his ‘Vitamilk Love Night’ scheduled to come off on February 10, 2017 at the National Theatre.

The injunction is being sought by ABBA Investment, which had worked with Kwabena Kwabena to stage F14 Concert together for the two editions.

ABBA Investment is also accusing the highlife artiste of breaching their contract.

The Statement of Claim, sighted by Myjoyonline.com, read, “An order of perpetual injunction restraining Defendants, either by themselves, their agents, workmen, assigns or otherwise however described from organizing and holding a love concert using the concept of the Plaintiff and advertising the concert as if were another edition of F14 Concert.”

The plaintiff is further demanding a “Recovery of sum of THIRTEEN THOUSAND GHANA CEDIS (GHS 13,000) being the proceeds of tickets given to the Defendant to sell.”

The Plaintiffs are also seeking the “Recovery of the sum of ONE HUNDRED AND EIGHTY THOUSAND CEDIS (GHS 180,000.00) being the sponsorship amount given to the Defendant by VITAMILK for the 2016 F14 concert.”

The writ was filed on the 7th February, 2017 and Kwabena Kwabena has eight days within which to officially respond to the statement of claim.

It is not clear yet if the highlife artiste has filed his response but Frema Ashkar, manager of Kwabena Kwabena, posted a photo of herself and an unidentified gentleman on Instagram with the caption, “tracked down my lawyer to the barbers. ..Guys we’re sorted…Go to bed graciously knowing that WE HAVE A LOVE CONCERT ON FRIDAY 10TH FEBRUARY 2017 at NATIONAL THEATRE 7PM…”

