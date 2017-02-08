M.anifest To Host Free Concert For Manifans And All Lovers Of Good Music

After unapologetically trilling fans at the recent Manifestivities and back to back release of two reveting and ultra wavy visuals of two songs from his transnationally acclaimed and in time award-winning album, NoWhereCool , multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, singer and songwriter, Manifest is set to make another stage quiver again as he prepares to take a lead role in exhilarating good music fans at the Acoustic Sunday Social to hold this Sunday.

The free concert which will be chaired by the brilliant DJ Keyzuz is opened to all fans will be hosted at Ghana's trusted Art outlet, the Lokko 08 warehouse in Osu.

“Manifest’s previous concerts have been met with lots of positive vibes and we expect this #SundaySocial with Manifest to be massive”, a fan expressed.

Organizers of the show are yet to confirm other acts for the night, but we are more than certain upcoming artistes given the chance to open the floor for the music maestro.