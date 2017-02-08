I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Photos: Stars Support Joel Orleans At His Video Premier Party

By Pep Junia

YFM Presenter and Coptic’s Black Star Line Music signee Joel Orleans last week Friday Premiered the Video for his song Twerki Ma Me featuring Squyb.

The Party was attended by several stars like Kwaw Kese, PY Addo Boateng, Nockus, Vision DJ, Producer Skonti among others.

The video was directed by Joy Williams, grandson to the late actor George Williams. He won the most popular video with Stonebwoy’s MightyLele at the 4Syte MVAs.

The Event was hosted by YFM’s Rev Erskine and DJ Yoga.

 
















 
















Img 8484 (1)


Img 8484


Img 8486 (1)


Img 8486


Img 8495


Img 8497


Img 8502


Img 8508


Img 8538


Img 8547


Img 8594


Img 8615


Img 8650


Img 8654


Img 8655 (1)


Img 8655


Img 8663


Img 8714


Img 8723

