General News | 8 February 2017 10:06 CET
Photos: Stars Support Joel Orleans At His Video Premier Party
YFM Presenter and Coptic’s Black Star Line Music signee Joel Orleans last week Friday Premiered the Video for his song Twerki Ma Me featuring Squyb.
The Party was attended by several stars like Kwaw Kese, PY Addo Boateng, Nockus, Vision DJ, Producer Skonti among others.
The video was directed by Joy Williams, grandson to the late actor George Williams. He won the most popular video with Stonebwoy’s MightyLele at the 4Syte MVAs.
The Event was hosted by YFM’s Rev Erskine and DJ Yoga.
Img 8484 (1)
Img 8484
Img 8486 (1)
Img 8486
Img 8495
Img 8497
Img 8502
Img 8508
Img 8538
Img 8547
Img 8594
Img 8615
Img 8650
Img 8654
Img 8655 (1)
Img 8655
Img 8663
Img 8714
Img 8723
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.