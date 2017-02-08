Photos: Stars Support Joel Orleans At His Video Premier Party

YFM Presenter and Coptic’s Black Star Line Music signee Joel Orleans last week Friday Premiered the Video for his song Twerki Ma Me featuring Squyb.

The Party was attended by several stars like Kwaw Kese, PY Addo Boateng, Nockus, Vision DJ, Producer Skonti among others.

The video was directed by Joy Williams, grandson to the late actor George Williams. He won the most popular video with Stonebwoy’s MightyLele at the 4Syte MVAs.

The Event was hosted by YFM’s Rev Erskine and DJ Yoga.



































































Img 8484 (1)





Img 8484





Img 8486 (1)





Img 8486





Img 8495





Img 8497





Img 8502





Img 8508





Img 8538





Img 8547





Img 8594





Img 8615





Img 8650





Img 8654





Img 8655 (1)





Img 8655





Img 8663





Img 8714





Img 8723