Female Singer NanaYaa releases new photos to explain new single – ‘These 4 Walls’ (#NooneHasToknow) s

Ghana’s Hi-life, Neo-Soul and Afro pop artiste NanaYaa who recently won a poll on social media as the best female vocalist conducted by some industry giants has released her new 2017 images which precedes her first single for the year too.

NanaYaa who is enjoying a lot of air time with her ‘SuperWoman’ song which is a cover of RunTown’s Mad Over You, will officially release her first single for the new year this February 9th 2017.

The songstress describes the theme for her 2017 images, as ‘No One has to know ‘a sub title for her new single ‘These 4 Walls’.

She explained the theme saying, “As humans whether you are a man or woman there so many things you go through in a day that sometimes no one has to know not even people close to you”.

She contended that if we speak less our enemies will have little to use to destroy us and if we keep to ourselves we would have fewer enemies.

‘The images depicts a very dark but a golden cover which means that no matter what you going through; if its bad there will be a sunny day and if its good, the sun just started shinning on you”, she hinted more on the images.

In talking about the new single for the year, NanaYaa said that ‘Superwoman’ was a vibe, she heard the song by Runtown and felt like replying the Nigerian artiste who asked whether Ghana girls can cook Waakye (she smiles) hence that was just a cover for the fans as preparation for the main banger coming on 9th Febraury.

‘My 2017 new single to kick off the new year is called ‘These 4 Walls (#NoOneHasToKnow)’ produced by the talented Kuvie and it will be premiered on your favorite radio station plus it will be available for free download on all major websites and on – www.soundcloud.com/nanayaalive - she stressed.

I am sure the way NanaYaa’s new images speak volumes we are certain that the new jam will carry triple the weight.

Get ready for the new single from NanaYaa titled: ‘These 4 Walls’ (#NoOneHasToKnow) out on February 9th.





Img 0689





Img 0688





Img 0690