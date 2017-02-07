George Quaye demanded kick back from Alabaster Box?

New twists in the controversy over gospel musicians allegedly paying bribes to Charterhouse, organisers of the Ghana Music Awards, for awards, keeps emerging.

Head of Communications for Charterhouse, Gorge Quaye's allegation has pushed some gospel musicians to threaten to boycott the awards while others have disclosed that they will return the awards they have won if he fails to mention the names of culprits.

Although he has apologised, it does not seems not to be enough.

Samuel Nii Narku Dowuona, leader of gospel group, Alabaster Box has taken to Facebook to alleged that Gorge Quaye tried to take a kickback from the group for a job they did for the company.

The allegation by the Alabaster Box member prompted a swift response from George Quaye who said he couldn’t remember the incident.

“Just so we are clear, I don't remember this transaction. But glad I gave you and your group an opportunity to use your talents to make some money. I've been with Charterhouse for 11 years. I've dealt with many artistes on many jobs so please understand if I don't remember this one,” he reacted.

He added that “But, Lol...Samuel, did you say I collected bribe/kickback from you, attempted to, negotiated it, demanded it or suggested it? Exactly what are you saying please and how much did you end up paying eventually?”

George Quaye’s response generated heated exchanges between the two on Facebook.

Samuel Dowuona rebutted that, “First of all GQ never played any role in bringing Alabaster Box to fame. We had something your clients needed. Charterhouse paid for it and we delivered. Let's get the narrative right and stop this impression that someone was in some obscurity and you brought them to the limelight.”

“Secondly, I never said any money was paid. I narrated an incident and asked a question. Very simple,” he added.

Not content with the Alabaster Box member’s clarification, George Quaye reacted that, “Lol...interesting. Narrating an incident you call it? I see. So it's clearly what you say it is, isn't it? Meaning there's a very clear possibility this so called conversation never happened, right? A figment of your imagination, maybe? I asked what was coming to the company and left it there after you supposedly I clarify? Does this even make sense to you? But it's all good bro. You aren't to blame. Please speak some. After all, it's free, isn't it? Lol.”

“First of all, you played no role whatsoever in making Alabaster Box . Charterhouse found our service worth the while of your client and you paid for it and we delivered it. Get the narrative right, sir. We did not come begging for any job. This pomposity from event organisers must stop. You are free to invite who you want, but don't create the impression that you gave us an opportunity as if we were in some obscure corner and you pulled us out and brought us to the limelight. Please. Secondly, I never said anything about paying any money. I am asking you to tell us if you have another company besides Charterhouse. That question was not answered, please,” Samuel Dowuona noted.

“Lol...my brother, you are not to blame. Everyone's talking so please feel free to talk some,” George Quaye concluded.

Read Samuel Dowuona’s post on Facebook unedited:

Xexe, I am surprised at my own self for having not said anything all this while about the accusations and counter-accusations about bribery for VGMAs between gospel musicians and George Quaye of Charterhouse.

It would appear that after the Shatta Wale brouhaha, George Quaye is hungry for more controversy so he goes for the low hanging fruits; gospel musicians who are very likely to exercise decorum in their approach to such issues.

I have heard a Gospel Diva Ohemaa Mercy threaten to return all VGMAs she had won in the past if George Quaye does not grow enough balls to mention names of gospel musicians who offered and or paid bribes and to whom they paid or offered it.

I have read that George has called the bluff of Ohemaa Mercy to return her awards. I would have thought George was man enough to complete what he started by naming and shaming the corrupt gospel musicians.

After all, upon all Shatta Wale and others said about the rot in the VGMAs, Charterhouse insisted they have integrity. One of the key functions of integrity is forthrightness, boldness and confidence.

Once you know you have truth backing you, you go the full nine yards and spill the beans, because after all, we are all seeking to maintain the integrity of our institutions.

While we wait for George to come out with his list of names, I want to tell my own story about my experience with George Quaye. Charterhouse invited my group, Alabaster Box to compose a Lifebouy song and sing it at the launch of the soap.

It was George Quaye who called me and made the request. We concluded on the fee and he promised to prepare a contract for us to sign. Ours was to get the song ready by the day we sign the contract and perform it for them to hear.

We did and they liked it and we signed off the deal. A day after we had signed the contract, George Quaye called me and asked how much of our money was going to his company. I asked him “do you have another company aside Charterhouse?” He chuckled and said “we will talk later.”

Today I am asking George Quaye what he meant by “how much is going to his company?”

He should answer for everybody to know what he meant since he knows who pays bribes for awards.

Speaking of VGMAs, my own experience with it is quite funny. The scheme seems to hire people who think in terms of popularity context about everything and they overlook very important technical details in determining who deserves what.

I remember once there was an argument about male vocalist of the year and it was between Alabaster Box and Nana Fynn.

One of the key actors within the Charterhouse/VGMA circles, KOD insisted Nana Fynn deserved it better because he was more popular. I remember that day, Yoofi Brew (Nat Brew's brother) asked them to put off the instrumentation from Nana Fynn's music and compare his vocal performance with that of Alabaster Box and judge who is spot on. But that is what the VGMAs is all about, popularity context.

So as for as, we just love to focus on worshiping God with our talents and keep being a blessing to as many as we can around the world. We don't want to be part of any scheme where pretenders will judge us and tell us who is better than us and all that.

We have an audience of one, God himself. All others are just people God uses us to minister to. It is that simple.

