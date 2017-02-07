Citi 97.3 FM Ranks 2016 Most Influential Ghanaian Brand on Social Media

Citi 97.3 FM has emerged the 2016 Most Influential Brand on Social Media beating 2015 Frontrunner University of Ghana in the 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings spearheaded by Avance Media, CliQAfrica & Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.

Citi 97.3 FM which also ranked the 2016 Most Influential Radio Station on Social Media emerged as the most followed Ghanaian brand on Social Media. They also recorded a new followership numbering 647,083 across Facebook and Twitter, platforms which were considered for the ranking.

Following keenly are Joy 99.7 FM, Ghandour Cosmetics Ltd, GhanaNdwom.com and MTN Ghana.

New Entrants on the list include: GhanaNdwom.com, Fáshion Ghana Magaziné, Goal.com.gh, Daily Graphic, YEN.Com.GH, Nhyira 104.5 FM, OMGVoice and GhanaMusic.Com

According to the organisers of the rankings, these organisations and more were monitored across Facebook and Twitter throughout 2016 taking into respect their Following growth, active Engagements, Post Reach and Mentions.

To read the full 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings report, kindly visit www.cliqafrica.com/gsmr

Below were the 2016 20 Most Influential Ghanaian Brands on Social Media

Citi 97.3 FM Joy 99.7 FM Ghandour Cosmetics Ltd GhanaNdwom.com MTN Ghana Viasat 1 Ghana Airtel Ghana JoyNews Fáshion Ghana Magaziné Adom TV Goal.com.gh Vodafone Ghana Daily Graphic YEN.Com.GH Tigo Ghana Nhyira 104.5 FM OMG Voice GhanaMusic.Com Y 107.9 FM UTV Ghana

Ghanaian Brands which made the list in 2015 but were displaced include: XLive Africa, University of Ghana, 4Syte TV, Golden Tulip Accra, Access Bank, Ghana Music Awards, GhOne TV and eTV Ghana.

Potential entrants onto the ranking include; Adom 106.3 FM, University of Ghana, Peace FM 104.3 and US Embassy Ghana.

NB: Final Data used for all Rankings were recorded on the 31st December, 2016 and Figures (GSMR Score) on the attached chart are calculations from Social Media followings, Follower Growth, Engagements, Post Reaches and Mentions.

The 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings was conducted by Avance Media, CliQAfrica and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.