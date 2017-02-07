Petrah feat Medikal - Million (Official Video)

As Vals day approaches 4syte MVAs Discovery of the year nominee and Manner Records very own Petrah teams up with Ghanaian Rapper Medikal to bring us visuals of their much anticipated joint titled 'Million', although the official audio is not out yet.

This jam was produced by Timmy and visuals directed by Salifu Abdul Hafiz.

Watch it here;



